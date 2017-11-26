× Sunny skies and warming temperatures to start the week

Happy Sunday! High pressure is bringing quiet conditions to most of the United States. That means travel today is looking great weather wise!

High pressure will keep our skies sunny and dry. But it is a chilly morning with temperatures around 30º. Seasonal afternoon highs on the way near 50º. A little cool if you are headed downtown for the Colts game.

Temperatures surge starting next week, even hitting the low 60s on Tuesday! A cold front Tuesday evening will drop temperatures for Wednesday. Another front arrives Thursday, returning rain chances to the area. Some snow may mix in Thursday night as temperatures drop to near freezing.