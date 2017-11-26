Woman attacked by masked gunman on Bedford trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD, Ind.- One day after it happened, there are still few clues about an attack on the Milwaukee Trail that has the town of Bedford talking.

Bedford Police said on Saturday a woman told them she was attacked around 3:00 p.m. on the trail by a masked gunman who then tried to tie her up.

Police said the woman was able to fight off her attacker and then run for help. According to the department’s Facebook post, the attacker wore a hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a camouflage ski mask.

“It’s concerning, you like to think you’re safe in a small town, in a small community like this,” said trail walker Brian Blackwell, “but you’re not necessarily safe.”

Other trail walkers expressed similar disbelief.

“It’s shocking,” said Jared Murphy, “everyone I’ve seen out walking on the trail and talked to is pretty friendly.”

Authorities are asking everyone in the area and on the trail to be cautious in the coming days. If you know anything that could help police, you’re asked to call the Bedford Police Department.