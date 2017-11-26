× Woman says man with gun tried to tie her up on Bedford trail

BEDFORD, Ind. – Bedford police are investigating after a woman was reportedly attacked on a trail Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded the Milwaukee Trail, which is just outside the city limits, around 3:11 p.m.

The female victim told police that an unknown man displayed a firearm and attempted to tie her up. The woman said she was able to fight off the attacker and run back toward State Road 37, where she located a couple who allowed her to use a cell phone to call police.

The male was reportedly wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a camouflage ski mask.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Bedford police at 812-275-3311.