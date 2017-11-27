× Basketball, football, and a holiday fun run add up to a busy week in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — People of Indianapolis should get ready to see a lot of the color “red” this weekend in downtown as the Big 10 Football Championship game will be played Saturday night between Ohio State and Wisconsin. With both schools supporting red in their color schemes, fans from both schools will be descending on city later this week and especially on game day Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Many of the nearby streets around Lucas Oil may be restricted or blocked before game time Saturday night.

Drivers traveling through the city may also find increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse all week with a Indiana Pacer game early in the week and a family show at BLF from Thursday through Sunday.

Other events happening in downtown Indianapolis also include:

Friday, Dec. 1

The west block of Georgia Street (between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street) will be closed 8 a.m. Friday – Midnight Sunday for the Meijer Tail Greater Party on Georgia Street.

Saturday, Dec. 2

South Street between Capitol Avenue and Missouri Street will be closed 6 a.m. – 3 a.m. Sunday.

The Sankt Nikolaus Day Lauf 5K & 5 Mile Run/Walk will take place 9:30 a.m. – noon. It begins and ends at the Athenaeum. There may be traffic delays along the route.

Capitol Avenue may experience intermittent closures between Maryland and South streets for pedestrian traffic control throughout the day as needed.

Special Events

An Indiana Pacers game may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Monday evening.

Marvel Universe Live! may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Thursday – Sunday evening and Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The Big Ten Football Championship Game and events will cause increased pedestrian and vehicular traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center Friday – Sunday.