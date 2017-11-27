INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Colts cheerleaders have chosen who will represent the team at the 2018 Pro Bowl. The announcement was made at halftime at the game against the Tennessee Titans, and it was made in a special way. Jessica R.'s mother surprised her with the news after they got to perform together on the field. Jessica and her mother stopped by FOX59, along with two Junior Colts cheerleaders and their moms, to talk about the surprise and the experience of performing together.
Colts Pro Bowl cheerleader chosen
-
Indianapolis Colts release cornerback Vontae Davis
-
Colts need to quit testing Jacoby Brissett’s durability
-
Richard Petty says he’d fire NASCAR drivers who protest national anthem
-
Seventh annual “Million Meal Marathon” aims to help feed Hoosier families
-
Adam Vinatieri: Peyton Manning’s drive to win was ‘almost ruthless’
-
-
Kids for sale: ‘My mom was tricked’
-
Pagano puts Vontae Davis issue ‘to bed’ after releasing him from Colts
-
Colts’ notebook: T.Y. Hilton assails offensive line
-
Shelbyville Middle School staff, community members camp out on school bus to raise money for student battling cancer
-
Who the Colts might consider trading as deadline nears
-
-
Colts players add special twist to ‘Coffee with a Cop’
-
T.Y. Hilton apologizes to Colts offensive line for ‘stabbing them in the back’
-
In loss, Colts’ Jack Doyle re-emerges with career day