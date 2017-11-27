Colts Pro Bowl cheerleader chosen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Colts cheerleaders have chosen who will represent the team at the 2018 Pro Bowl. The announcement was made at halftime at the game against the Tennessee Titans, and it was made in a special way. Jessica R.'s mother surprised her with the news after they got to perform together on the field. Jessica and her mother stopped by FOX59, along with two Junior Colts cheerleaders and their moms, to talk about the surprise and the experience of performing together.