Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

Ditch cable subscription with indoor antenna

Posted 8:52 AM, November 27, 2017, by

If you're only holding onto your cable television subscription because you don't want to part with your local stations, you're in luck. Consumer Reports says you might be able to get free off-air HDTV broadcasts. All you need is an indoor antenna.