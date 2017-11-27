Driver seriously injured after crash involving car, semi truck in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A driver was seriously injured Monday morning after a crash in Madison County.

According to Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the crash happened around 5:55 a.m. at State Road 13 and State Road 37, about six miles south of Elwood.

Witnesses reported seeing a southbound Dodge Stratus weaving on the road before striking a semi truck going northbound from the State Road 13/State Road 37 split.

The truck went partially off the road to avoid the collision, police said, but the car struck the rear wheels of the trailer. The roof of the Dodge had to be removed because the driver was pinned inside.

The driver of the truck, Stephen Smith, 63, Anderson, was not hurt. The driver of the Dodge was taken to an Indianapolis-area hospital after suffering multiple injuries. He was last listed in serious but stable condition, police said. Police haven’t released the man’s name.

Police said a third vehicle sustained damage after being hit by debris from the crash. The driver and passengers were from Marion.