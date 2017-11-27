× More sunshine and warming, snow chances remain absent across Indiana!

Another great, quiet day ahead with bright sunshine and dry conditions dominating the state. After a cooler shot on Sunday, warmth now building on a steady but light southwest wind. This is a great way to start the week, after a long holiday break. Afternoon readings should top out near 60° here in downtown Indianapolis.

Even warmer weather expected for tomorrow (Tuesday) with 60’s likely for most here in central Indiana! Plenty of sunshine too but steady, gusty winds from the southwest will make for a breezy one. A cold front will sneak in Tuesday night and bring slightly cooler air for hump day. Overall, a fantastic week of weather considering its the last weekend of November!