Near record warmth Tuesday and November to close on a mild spell

November is in its final stretch and we’ve turned warmer! After a frosty start, many area thermometers have surged 30-degrees since daybreak Monday Temperatures have reached the lower 60s and will likely climb even higher Tuesday.

It is rare mild air – the record for today is 70-degrees set in 1990, but a high in the 60s is impressive. Today’s high of 62 is among the warmest (14%)on record for the date. Only 21 times in 146 years has November 27th reached 60-degrees or higher, only 12 times 62 or higher.

LITTLE RAIN AND SLIGHTLY COOLER

We will not maintain the 60-degree warmth beyond Tuesday as a wind shifting cold front passes early Wednesday. A new front is to pass Thursday but neither one of the ‘cold’ fronts has a real cold punch of air behind it. Temperature will lower Wednesday. Any real rain threat comes Thursday and it is a small one. Showers are possible by daybreak Thursday but are expected to remain light.