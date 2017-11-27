Near record warmth Tuesday and November to close on a mild spell
WARM SPELL TO CLOSE MONTH OF NOVEMBER
November is in its final stretch and we’ve turned warmer! After a frosty start, many area thermometers have surged 30-degrees since daybreak Monday Temperatures have reached the lower 60s and will likely climb even higher Tuesday.
It is rare mild air – the record for today is 70-degrees set in 1990, but a high in the 60s is impressive. Today’s high of 62 is among the warmest (14%)on record for the date. Only 21 times in 146 years has November 27th reached 60-degrees or higher, only 12 times 62 or higher.
LITTLE RAIN AND SLIGHTLY COOLER
We will not maintain the 60-degree warmth beyond Tuesday as a wind shifting cold front passes early Wednesday. A new front is to pass Thursday but neither one of the ‘cold’ fronts has a real cold punch of air behind it. Temperature will lower Wednesday. Any real rain threat comes Thursday and it is a small one. Showers are possible by daybreak Thursday but are expected to remain light.
The closing days of November will feature a downturn in temperatures but it will remain above average well into the opening days of December. Arctic air air will remain bottled up for now and at least into the first week of December.