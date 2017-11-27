× Part of Lucas Oil Stadium roof remains open after Sunday’s game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It surprised many fans Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts announced that the roof and window would be open for the Colts’ game against the Titans.

But as of Monday morning, part of the roof at Lucas Oil Stadium was still open.

Typically, the team keeps the roof closed in November, when temperatures start to get cooler around central Indiana.

Temperatures were near 50 for Sunday’s game and conditions were sunny. Still, many fans who went to the game weren’t prepared for the weather. Others had to bundle up. Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted on Friday that it was possible that the roof would be open, telling fans they “should prepare for the great outdoors”:

SUNDAY…Roof/window still TBD, but preliminary forecast says good possibility you should prepare for the great outdoors.. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 24, 2017

GAME DAY, COLTS NATION! Reminder, canned and non-perishable food collection at gates. AND ROOF DECISION LATER THIS MORNING. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 26, 2017

ROOF OPEN — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 26, 2017

It appeared that one side of the roof didn’t close after the game, and a source told FOX59 that repair crews would have to fix the roof this week. They’ll have to work quickly, though–Lucas Oil Stadium hosts the Big Ten Championship Game between Ohio State and Wisconsin on Saturday.

The team hasn’t commented on any possible issues with the roof.

Two years ago, the stadium had to keep the roof closed after a bolt fell while the roof was being opened, injuring three people. Engineers said that bolt wasn’t properly tightened, leading to the incident and prompting an inspection and repairs.

How has the roof affected the team’s performance over the years? Our media partners at the IndyStar compiled this handy guide: