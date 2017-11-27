× RECIPE: Mini Beef Wellingtons

Mini Beef Wellingtons

Ingredients

1 Beef tenderloin (4-5 pounds), trimmed and silverskin removed

Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons Safflower oil

2 packages (12 ounces each) all-butter Puff Pastry

8 ounces Mousse Pate (Mousse de Foie de Canard)

2 large eggs

Sautéed mushrooms with cognac, for serving

Directions

Season beef with salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a heavy skillet over high heat. Add beef and sear, turning, until browned all over, 2 to 3 minutes side. Transfer to a cutting board and let cool for about 30 minutes. Cut into 8 to 10 equal pieces.

Roll out 1 sheet of puff pastry to a little larger than 16 by 12 inches. Trim edges; cut into four 8-by-6-inch squares. Place one piece of beef, cut-side down, on a pastry square; top with 2 tablespoons mousse, spreading evenly. Lightly beat 1 egg, then brush over edges of pastry, fold up corners to enclose filling, and gently press to seal. Repeat with remaining pastry, beef, and mousse. Arrange Wellingtons, seam-side up, on parchment-lined baking sheet; wrap well in plastic and then foil. Chill in refrigerator for several hours or you can freeze up to 2 weeks.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly beat remaining egg, then brush over thoroughly chilled Wellingtons. Bake about 35 minutes for medium-rare. Remove Wellingtons from baking sheet and let rest 10 minutes before serving with mushrooms.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants