Single mom of girl battling brain cancer receives holiday surprise

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A single mother struggling to make ends meet this holiday season received some help from an IPS social worker and a local radio station.

Christina Juarez is a single mother of three children, including Anadalay Juarez, an 11-year-old battling stage four brain cancer at Riley Hospital for Children.

Christina’s younger child attends IPS Francis Bellamy Preschool Center 102. IPS says the school has been instrumental in helping the single mother care for her children.

In addition to taking weekly meals by the Christina’s home, the school’s social worker, Ashley Reed, nominated the family for the WZPL Twelve Trees of Christmas Giveaway. And they won!

Monday, Dave Smiley and the crew showed up at the school to surprise Christina with a Christmas tree, tree decorations and a $500 gift card.

Christina said Anadalay has been asking for a Christmas tree, but she wasn’t able to afford one. So, said she’s very excited to be able to tell her about the one she received.

Christina also said she was struggling to buy each child a gift or two for Christmas. Now, thanks to the $500 gift card, she’ll be able to buy the children the gifts they want.