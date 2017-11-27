Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

Spring wedding set for newly engaged Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle

Posted 5:15 AM, November 27, 2017, by

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018.

The announcement came Monday from the office of Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month. It says 36-year-old Markle has met Queen Elizabeth II, and Harry also has received the blessing of Markle’s parents.

Harry, 33, is fifth in line to the British throne.