× Woman struck, killed during hit-and-run crash on near north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 69-year-old woman died Sunday night in a hit-and-run crash—and now police are looking for the vehicle and driver responsible.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 30th Street and Park Avenue on the near north side.

IMPD said a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe from the 2001-2006 model years struck the woman, who was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital but later died from her injuries.

The vehicle will have front end damage to the driver’s side, police said. Anyone with information should contact IMPD or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.