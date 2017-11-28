× $2,500 reward offered to find those responsible for damaging Boone County bridge

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A $2,500 reward is being offered to find those responsible for causing extensive damage to an iron bridge in northwestern Boone County.

The sheriff’s office says it first learned of the damage on Nov. 10, when deputies were dispatched to bridge that crosses Sugar Creek. A resident in the area told officers that a CAT farm tractor towing a chisel plow had struck the bridge.

Boone County Highway officials later came to scene and determined that the damage was severe enough to close the bridge.

The iron structure, which is listed as a historical bridge under the Indiana Historical Bridge Inventory, had recently been refurbished and restored to keep its unique and historic look.

The sheriff’s office say the closing of the bridge has caused people in the area “a great inconvenience going to and from work, travelling the area, and school bus routes.”

The bridge, which officials say has become a landmark, has also been used as a site for yearbook, wedding and family photos.

Two local residents have come together to offer the $2,500 reward. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 765-482-1412 or email tips@co.boone.in.us.