Boilers beat No. 17 Louisville for Big Ten's first win in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The ACC started a perfect 4-0, but Purdue stopped the skid, topping No. 17 Louisville 66-57 Tuesday evening inside Mackey Arena.

Vincent Edwards led the Boilers (6-2) with 15 points while shooting 5-of-10 from the field. Carsen Edwards and Dakota Mathias each chipped in 13, keeping the Gold and Black unbeaten in West Lafayette this season (4-0).

Purdue improved it’s league-best record in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge to 10-7 with the win. The Boilers open conference play Friday evening, traveling to College Park to face Maryland at 7:00 p.m.