× Carmel police ask public to help identify man in reference to auto theft investigation

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man in connection with an auto theft investigation.

Officers say the individual was seen operating a white Dodge Ram 1500 quad cab truck.

No other details regarding this investigation were revealed by the police department.

Anyone with information regarding this person or the vehicle is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department Investigations Division at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).