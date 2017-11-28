Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

Carol of Homes supports local students

Posted 9:13 AM, November 28, 2017, by

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. -- The sights and sounds of the holiday season will be shining brightly this weekend. Six beautifully-decorated homes are part of one magical holiday tradition. Sherman is checking out one of the spots you can see during this year's Carol of Homes, and is finding out how the event supports a group of local students.