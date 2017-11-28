× Construction work to continue on I-65 in northwest Indiana during winter months

NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) are alerting drivers to the traffic patterns and work zone activity that can be expected during the winter months for the I-65 widening project area in northwest Indiana.

While the bulk of the work will be after the winter season, preparation for much of the project will still take place during the December, January and February months.

INDOT is reminding drivers that the speed limit will remain at the reduced 55 MPH. Drivers are also urged to pay close attention to the signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, be on the alert for workers and equipment and use caution while driving through during the winter weather months.

The traffic patterns and work zone activity that can be expected during the winter months are:

I-65 from U.S. 231 to just south of U.S. 30

— I-65 Mainline – Any work in this area of the project that occurs in the winter would be minimal and not involve reconfiguring the existing traffic pattern.

I-65 just south of S.R. 2 to U.S. 231

— I-65 Mainline – Traffic will be shifted slightly towards the inside shoulder both northbound and southbound to accommodate an 8-foot outside shoulder during the winter months. This shift will create a 4-foot inside shoulder in each direction, with northbound and southbound traffic being divided by a guardrail or barrier wall for increased safety.

— U.S. 231 – Traffic will remain one lane in each direction at the I-65 interchange through the winter, with eastbound traffic shifted back onto the east side of the road. A median will divide the two lanes of traffic and the elimination of bi-directional westbound traffic will allow for safer travel during winter weather conditions.

— S.R. 2 – Traffic will remain one lane in each direction at the I-65 interchange through the winter.

Kankakee River Bridges

— During the week of November 29, southbound traffic will shift from the right side of the bridge to the left side.

— Northbound I-65 traffic will remain unaffected until the 2018 construction season commences.