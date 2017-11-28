PHOTOS | Couple sought in connection with armed robbery outside northwest side Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are looking for a couple after an armed robbery outside a northwest side Indianapolis restaurant.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the robbery happened around 8:50 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2017, at Philadelphia Steak & Fries, 5745 W. 86th St.

The victim was in line to pay for his meal when he noticed a man and woman acting suspiciously inside the store. The victim opened his wallet to pay for his meal and said there were several $100 bills inside. That apparently got the attention of the two individuals.

After leaving the business, the victim walked to his truck and saw the couple get into a silver car. They then walked toward his truck; the man asked the victim for directions, and the victim rolled down his window just a bit to reply.

The man then asked for the victim’s cell phone, stuck his arm through the window and pressed a black handgun into the victim’s chest. He ordered the victim to hand over his cash; the victim complied, giving him nine $100 bills.

The suspects then walked to the InTown Suites next door, police said. Surveillance cameras captured images of the two individuals being sought in the case.

Anyone with information should call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.