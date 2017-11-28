× Fraternities to suspend social activities at Indiana University until spring

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Fraternity events on the Indiana University campus in Bloomington are temporarily suspended.

University leaders announced the decision late Monday night after a unanimous vote from the Interfraternity Council, according to Vice Provost for Student Affairs Lori Reesor.

“I commend these student leaders for their efforts and look forward to working with them to create a safer environment for all IU students,” Reesor wrote on Twitter about the vote.

Reesor said the decision affects fraternity social and new member activities.

This evening @IUB_IFC unanimously voted to temporarily suspend fraternity social and new member activities. I commend these student leaders for their efforts and look forward to working with them to create a safer environment for all IU students. — Lori Reesor (@LoriReesor) November 28, 2017

Dan Niersbach, student body president at IU, said he was proud of the decision, which will suspend activities until the middle of spring.

“Now is the time to create real change in our Greek system and address the culture it creates. The IU Greek community will be safer and stronger,” Niersbach wrote on Twitter following the decision.

Proud of @IUB_IFC for temporarily suspending social functions and restricting new member activities until mid spring. Now is the time to create real change in our Greek system and address the culture it creates. The IU Greek community will be safer and stronger. #IU — Dan Niersbach (@DNiersbach) November 28, 2017

Just last month, the Sigma Nu fraternity was closed over hazing and alcohol violations. In January, Delta Tau Delta closed due to “multiple instances of hazing.” Those decisions were made by the national offices of both fraternities.

Monday’s decision, which does not include sororities, was self-imposed by IU’s Interfraternity Council, a group made up of students involved in Greek life at the university.