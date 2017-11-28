× Gov. Holcomb orders excise police to issue warnings about CBD oil products over 60-day period

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed Indiana Excise Police to check stores and issue warnings regarding products that contain cannabidiol (CBD) oil for the next 60 days.

The issue came to a head last week, when Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said CBD products were illegal to sell or possess in Indiana.

Hill’s determination came after state legislators passed a new law allowing CBD oil to be used to treat epilepsy. The state requires people using CBD oil to go on a registry.

Holcomb said Excise Police will use normal spot checks and issue warnings to retailers during the next 60 days to give them time to remove products containing CBD from store shelves.

During the 60-day period, Excise Police will not confiscate CBD oil products, Holcomb said. He said the General Assembly will have the chance to review the law during the upcoming session.

Here’s the governor’s full statement: