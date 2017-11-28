× Indiana residents warned about nationwide jury duty scam

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Officials in Indiana are warning of a nationwide phone scam where the scammers pose as U.S. Marshals or other government officials and say the person is about to be arrested for not appearing for jury duty.

The scammers then say the person on the phone can avoid being arrested by paying a fine.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson and U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler say the scammers often seem very convincing and use real names of judges or court employees, the location of the court house as well as case and badge numbers. They want to make sure people know this is not how the court system works.

“The people conducting this scam can be very convincing. They call their law-abiding victims and terrify them with threats of arrest and jail unless they pay up immediately. The U.S. Courts do not operate this way. In no instance will a court official, U.S. Marshal, or other government employee contact someone and demand payment or personal information by phone or email. This is a scam, and a lot of people are being hurt,” said Magnus-Stinson.

Victims of such a scam are asked to report the incident to the District Court Clerk’s Office at 317-229-3700, the Federal Trade Commission online here, and the U. S. Marshals Service at 317-226-6566.

If you’re ever contacted by a scammer, here’s what you should know and do: