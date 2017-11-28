Indy Humane CEO spending ‘Giving Tuesday’ in dog kennel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The CEO of the Humane Society of Indianapolis is spending Giving Tuesday in a kennel.

Giving Tuesday (noted on social media as #GivingTuesday) is a recent addition to the holiday season—meant to counter the shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday by encouraging people to give to a worthy cause.

Indy Humane CEO Steven Stolen is getting a new perspective on what the animals at the Michigan Road shelter experience and what staff and volunteers do on a daily basis.

“I’m spending the day in kennel number three, in room number two. We’re set up and I have this to say: we’re waiting for you to do your thing for Giving Tuesday. We’re going to have fun all day,” Stolen said in a video posted on the Indy Humane Facebook page. “My first report is that the wireless in the shelter is excellent—so your gift today does not have to improve wireless connection for the animals in the shelter.”

Stolen isn’t shirking his CEO duties–he’s set up with a phone and laptop so he can continue working.

“This is an opportunity for folks in the community to make gifts of all sizes on Giving Tuesday to support the work that’s done here and this is a kind of fun way to celebrate that and give us an entry point and a way to talk to folks about the work we do,” he said.

“Mostly what we want to do is draw attention to Giving Tuesday and give folks the opportunity to support the work my great colleagues do here at Indy Humane.”

Stolen is expected to go on a few walks and even get some treats as he spends time with volunteers. He pledged to give updates throughout the day on Facebook.

If you’d like to learn more about Indy Humane or make a donation, visit the group’s website.