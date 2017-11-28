LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Motor Trend magazine has unveiled its list of the best of the best. Their experts have chosen the best new car, truck, and SUV of 2018. Motor Trend's CEO explains the reasoning behind this year's selections.
Motor Trend’s best vehicles of 2018
-
Danica Patrick confirms Indy 500 return in 2018
-
PHOTOS: Toyota giving away ‘Ghost Edition’ 2018 Camry designed by TY Hilton
-
Tickets now on sale for 102nd running of Indy 500
-
Jim Cornelison to return as ‘Back Home Again in Indiana’ singer for 2018 Indianapolis 500
-
Dixon, Hinchcliffe test new IndyCar aero kits with Honda
-
-
Veteran who stole pickup to save Las Vegas victims gets free truck
-
Takuma Sato’s face unveiled on Borg-Warner Trophy
-
Foo Fighters to play at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in July
-
IMS prepares for Red Bull Air Race weekend
-
New $8 million manufacturing center in Westfield expected to create 87 high-paying jobs
-
-
Colts Pro Bowl cheerleader chosen
-
Indiana’s state treasurer to seek new term in 2018 election
-
Holiday World planning $3.5 million in upgrades for 2018, including water park for younger kids