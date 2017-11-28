Near record warmth ends but arctic air remains absent – for now

WARM LATE NOVEMBER DAY
What a day!  The preliminary high temperature in Indianapolis is 65-degrees Tuesday. That is the WARMEST for the date in 19 years (1998) and 19-degrees above normal. Not quite a record, 69° set in 1909 but nearby Muncie did break a record for the date.
 
NO ARCTIC AIR FOR NOW - WARM INTO DECEMBER
A west to east flow known as a zonal flow by meteorologist s means more above normal days.  The new warm spell has once again elevated our autumn average temperature.  Autumn 2017 currently ranks  29th all-time and trails last fall by 3-degrees.
Jack Frost is lost!  There is no arctic air behind this cold front that passes pre-dawn Wednesday.   A mild pattern will continue despite a cool off this week.  The pattern looks to stay rather mild into the first week of December. We are on the clock, its only a matter of time before colder surges develop so get out and enjoy!