Nearly 3,000 turkeys die in fire at Indiana farm on Thanksgiving

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. – A fire destroyed part of a turkey farm on Thanksgiving in Washington, Indiana, WTHI reports.

The Plainville Fire Department received a call about a fire at the Perdue Research Farm around 3:30 p.m. last Thursday.

When they arrived, one of the buildings was engulfed in flames. The building housed 2,700 turkeys all under a week old. All of the turkeys died in the fire. There were no human injuries.

Investigators believe the fire was the result of an electrical problem