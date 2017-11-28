RECIPE: Kim’s Cheesy Ravioli Casserole (aka Kim’s Lazy Day Lasagna)

Kim’s Cheesy Ravioli Casserole (aka Kim’s Lazy Day Lasagna)

2 cups Kroger shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup Kroger shredded Italian style blend cheese

24 to 32 ounces favorite jarred pasta sauce

2 pounds (32 ounces) frozen Kroger cheese ravioli, unthawed

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat an 11×7-inch glass casserole dish with cooking spray. Mix mozzarella and Italian cheese together in a medium bowl. Pour enough pasta sauce in dish to coat entire bottom area. Place 1/3 of the frozen ravioli in even layer over this sauce.

Top with 1/3 of remaining sauce and 1/3 of shredded cheese. Repeat this ravioli-sauce-cheese layer 2 more times. You’ll end with cheese. Top with grated Parmesan cheese.

Cover very tightly with foil. Bake 45 minutes, then remove foil and cook additional 15 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and browned and knife inserted in center comes out steaming. Let stand 10 minutes. Makes 6-8 servings.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz RDN CD