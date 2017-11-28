RECIPE: Zesty Pork & Bean Soup
Zesty Pork & Bean Soup
- 1 pound lean ground pork
- 1 large onion, finely diced
- 2 very finely minced garlic cloves
- 2 cans (14 ½ oz.) Kroger lower sodium chicken broth
- 1 can (14-15 oz.) petite diced tomatoes with green chilies/jalapeno peppers
- 1 can (15 oz.) Kroger pinto beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon ancho chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ – 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
- ½ – 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
In a large heavy stock pot or saucepan, brown and crumble ground pork. Stir in onion and garlic. Cook and stir until onion is soft, about 3-5 minutes. Stir in all remaining ingredients, bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer about 15 to 25 minutes. Makes about 6 servings
Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD with inspiration from IndianaPork.com and PorkBeInspired.com