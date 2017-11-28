× RECIPE: Zesty Pork & Bean Soup

Zesty Pork & Bean Soup

1 pound lean ground pork

1 large onion, finely diced

2 very finely minced garlic cloves

2 cans (14 ½ oz.) Kroger lower sodium chicken broth

1 can (14-15 oz.) petite diced tomatoes with green chilies/jalapeno peppers

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ancho chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ – 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

½ – 3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

In a large heavy stock pot or saucepan, brown and crumble ground pork. Stir in onion and garlic. Cook and stir until onion is soft, about 3-5 minutes. Stir in all remaining ingredients, bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer about 15 to 25 minutes. Makes about 6 servings

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD with inspiration from IndianaPork.com and PorkBeInspired.com