RECIPE: Zesty Pork & Bean Soup

Posted 4:21 AM, November 28, 2017, by

Zesty Pork & Bean Soup

  • 1 pound lean ground pork
  • 1 large onion, finely diced
  • 2 very finely minced garlic cloves
  • 2 cans (14 ½ oz.) Kroger lower sodium chicken broth
  • 1 can (14-15 oz.) petite diced tomatoes with green chilies/jalapeno peppers
  • 1 can (15 oz.) Kroger pinto beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • ½ teaspoon ancho chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • ½ – 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
  • ½ – 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

In a large heavy stock pot or saucepan, brown and crumble ground pork. Stir in onion and garlic. Cook and stir until onion is soft, about 3-5 minutes. Stir in all remaining ingredients, bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer about 15 to 25 minutes. Makes about 6 servings

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD with inspiration from IndianaPork.com and PorkBeInspired.com