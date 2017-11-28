× State Road 46 in Columbus to close this Saturday for Festival of Lights ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation has issued a permit to the City of Columbus for closure of State Road 46 this Saturday evening, December 2, between Franklin and Lindsey Streets. The community will be staging its 27th annual Festival of Lights parade with up to 100 floats, animal units and walking groups participating.

Between 5:30 and 10 p.m., traffic will be impacted in the downtown area at 8th, 7th, 6th, 5th, 4th and 3rd Streets east-west, as well as Washington, Jackson and Brown Streets north-south between 11th and 3rd Streets.

Columbus police will re-route traffic around the event via Franklin Street, 11th and Lindsey Street.