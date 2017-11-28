WATCH LIVE: President Trump responds after North Korea launches ballistic missile
Strong winds cause problems for crews battling fire on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Strong winds caused problems for crews battling a house fire on the west side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.

The Wayne Township Fire Department was called to a home in the 2100 block of Napa Circle just before 1 p.m. Two adults and four dogs made it safely out of the home.

One resident said he heard crackling, opened a door inside of the home, and saw flames.

Wayne Township crews were assisted by the Speedway Fire Department, and it took about 25 minutes to get the fire under control due to the strong winds.