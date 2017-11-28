Suspect in New York grandmother’s fatal stabbing found cradling victim’s body, sources say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A stranger accused of stabbing a New York grandmother to death was cradling her body when first responders found her, sources say.

Sources said she died blocks away from her home on a Staten Island street, according to WPIX.

Geetha Howie, 63, was leaving a bank around 2:15 p.m. Monday when she was attacked, police said. The suspect, 27-year-old Dantey Moore, stabbed her in the face and torso.

Sources told WPIX that a neighbor—56-year-old Mark Long—tried to help Howie and ended up getting slashed in the arm.

First responders then arrived at the scene, where they found Moore cradling Howie’s body. She was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Moore was arrested on charges of murder, criminal possession of a weapon and assault, police said.

According to WPIX, he’s been arrested 34 times since 2007, with charges ranging from assault to domestic violence.