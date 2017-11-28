× Visitation, funeral arrangements announced for doctor fatally shot in home near Eagle Creek

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Visitation and funeral arrangements have been announced for a doctor who was fatally shot inside his northwest side home earlier this month.

The first visitation for Dr. Kevin Rodgers will take place on Friday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North, according to the funeral home.

The second visitation will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the St. Malachy Catholic Church. Dr. Rodgers’ funeral will take place afterwards at the same church.

Dr. Rodgers, a father of four sons, was program director emeritus at the IU School of Medicine. According to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, he died of injuries sustained from gunshot wounds. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

In a statement, Dr. Rodgers’ wife Ruth said, “The Rodgers family is grateful for the outpouring of prayers and condolences received since learning of Kevin’s untimely passing.”

According to the funeral home, the Rodgers family is asking people to contribute to one of the following in lieu of flowers: