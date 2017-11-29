A classic holiday movie comes to life on stage. A Christmas Story the Musical is the hilarious story of Ralphie's quest for the best Christmas gift ever.
A Christmas Story, the Musical
-
It’s finally time: 25 essential songs to get in the holiday spirit
-
Here’s a list of events around Indy sure to get you into the holiday spirit
-
Pike becomes first local high school to perform Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In the Heights’
-
REVIEW: The Star
-
Australia votes to legalize same-sex marriage
-
-
Ball State’s Emens Auditorium celebrates new renovations
-
Remains of sailor killed during Pearl Harbor attack finally identified after 75 years
-
Carmel family offers reward for missing skateboarding dog
-
Christmas Gift and Hobby Show preview
-
No joke: TV host David Letterman honored with Mark Twain Prize
-
-
Kokomo teenager collecting Christmas cards to raise awareness for organ donation
-
Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of sexual misconduct
-
Single mom of girl battling brain cancer receives holiday surprise