Breaking down the symptoms for this season’s biggest illnesses

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Dr. Nyla Fleming joins us from Community Health Network this morning to discuss what that sickness is going around right now, how to spot the symptoms, and how to treat these illnesses. Make sure you wash your hand frequently, cover your mouth when coughing/sneezing, and drink lots of fluids.

- Sinus Infection Symptoms

Facial pain/pressure

Congestion

Cough

- Flu Symptoms

Body aches/Headache

Chills

Cough

Fever

Sore throat

- Strep Throat Symptoms

Chills

Fever

Sore throat

White Patches on throat