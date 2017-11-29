Breaking down the symptoms for this season’s biggest illnesses

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Dr. Nyla Fleming joins us from Community Health Network this morning to discuss what that sickness is going around right now, how to spot the symptoms, and how to treat these illnesses. Make sure you wash your hand frequently, cover your mouth when coughing/sneezing, and drink lots of fluids.
- Sinus Infection Symptoms
Facial pain/pressure
Congestion
Cough
- Flu Symptoms
Body aches/Headache
Chills
Cough
Fever
Sore throat
- Strep Throat Symptoms
Chills
Fever
Sore throat
White Patches on throat