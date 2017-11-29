× Cooler day ahead but still running above average! Major shift to cold next week…

A cool front has just cleared downtown Indianapolis and a wind shift is underway. This frontal passage will usher in lower 40’s by sunrise, so be sure to have a heavier coat out-the-door! A mix of sunshine and clouds this afternoon and dry conditions will hold, as temperatures return to the middle to lower 50’s across the state. Yes, cooler than the 60’s of Monday and Tuesday but still above average (45°) for late November! In other words…still winning!

A second front and low arrives (Thursday) tomorrow morning which will bring heavier clouds, along with rain chances for the area. Showers will be scattered and mainly concentrated for the first half of the day! We should end the day under some sunshine and highs around 50°. Overall, rainfall amounts should be less than a .10″ of inch for most locations.

The weekend looks pretty decent with plenty of sunshine and dry weather holding. A larger, colder pattern shift to arrive on Tuesday night and into Wednesday of next week. No doubt a signal that winter is eventually coming to Indiana!