Home improvement worker allegedly attacks, robs Tippecanoe County man who hired him

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. – A 57-year-old was allegedly attacked and robbed by a Lafayette man he hired to help him work on his Battle Ground home.

Sheriff’s deputies found the victim when they were called to the home in the 100 block of N. Railroad St. in Battle Ground on Sunday morning.

The victim told the sheriff’s office that the suspect, 32-year-old Dakota Horn, struck him in the head with a blunt object while they were working.

Horn then allegedly took off with the homeowner’s credit card and used it at several locations.

Detectives were able to locate Horn on Thursday. He was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail for the following charges: robbery with a deadly weapon, confinement with a deadly weapon, battery causing bodily injury, and intimidation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and has since been released.