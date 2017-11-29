× Indiana falls to top-ranked Duke 91-81 in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Despite a strong showing from the Hoosiers at Assembly Hall, Indiana could not hold off a late Duke surge. The #1 ranked Blue Devils escaped with a 91-81 win to remain undefeated. A De’Ron Davis dunk with 6:31 to play gave IU a 73-69 lead, but Duke would rally on the heels of senior Grayson Allen and freshman Wendell Carter Jr. in the final minutes.

The game tied at 75 with 4:32 to play, Carter Jr. put the Blue Devils ahead for good. He was fouled on a lay-up, and his free throw completed the three-point play. Martin Bagley III led all scorers with 23 points, adding 10 rebounds. Carter Jr. also notched a double-double 18 points, 12 rebounds.

Robert Johnson led the Hoosiers with 17, Davis added 16. Next up, IU begins Big Ten play at Michigan on Saturday afternoon.