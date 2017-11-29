Indiana woman, former Puerto Rico resident hosts P.R.O.M. benefit to help those affected by Hurricane Maria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- An Indiana woman is taking matters into her own hands to help those affected by Hurricane Maria.

Laurie Foster lived in Puerto Rico with her husband for six years and both of their children were born there.

After Hurricane Maria made landfall, Foster decided to take action to help those affected by the devastation.

That's when the idea of P.R.O.M. came about, Puerto Rico Overcoming Maria.

"Because we lived there for so long and because our children were born there, our children are Puerto Rican and our hearts are there with the island," said Foster. "So, we just felt so compelled to do something more, a bigger charity event and to raise more money and most importantly awareness and keep the hurricane recovery at the top of people’s minds."

It was announced on Tuesday that the United States awarded $30 million in contracts for Puerto Rico storm victims to a Florida company, but that company failed to supply aid.

"We have just been so brokenhearted by just the news of how everyone has been coping and just the story of no power and trouble with drinking water and supplies and long lines everywhere and of course people’s damaged homes and damaged cars," said Foster. "So, we just felt very compelled to do something more."



The prom-themed benefit is a fancy, fun night out before the holidays, with an open bar, hors d'oeuvres and plenty of dancing. P.R.O.M. will take place at Gallery Forty-Two in downtown Indy on Friday night.

One hundred percent of ticket sales and other donations will go straight to hurricane relief efforts. One hundred percent of the money raised will go directly to the families in need.

"We again want to put the emphasis on the charity and allow people to have a fun fancy night out right before the holidays and put the focus on Puerto Rico and an island of American citizens who need help," said Foster.

WHAT: P.R.O.M. Night- Puerto Rico Overcoming Maria Benefit

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 1 from 8 to 11 p.m.

WHERE: Gallery Forty-Two (42 E. Washington St.)

TICKETS: $75/person

BUY TICKETS HERE.