Indianapolis man who created ‘Cross Out Heroin’ campaign passes away

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man who made it his mission to fight drug addiction and help addicts get treatment has passed away.

James “Jimmy” aka the Reaper C. Carr, 62, of Indianapolis, died on Tuesday, November 28.

Carr created the “Cross Out Heroin” around two years ago. He would often dress up as the Grim Reaper in an effort to symbolize the effects of drugs on a community. He often walked through Indianapolis neighborhoods with other members of the Cross Out Heroin group to deliver a message to drug addicts and their families.

According to his obituary, he helped many addicts get treatment through the Ruby Recovery program.

We interviewed Carr last year when he put more than 150 red crosses in his front yard to symbolize the lives lost to heroin use. Each cross had a dismantled syringe on it to further drive the message home.

His visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 4 at the House of Victory Church. His funeral service will follow the visitation.