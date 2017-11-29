× Man arrested after OfferUp sale leads to attempted robbery, shooting in Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman during an attempted robbery in Speedway earlier this month.

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Luis Ruiz-Diaz, and the 30-year-old victim were meeting up at a Thornton’s gas station to make an OfferUp sale when the incident happened on Nov. 7.

Shortly after 10:30 that night, officers were dispatched to the scene in the 5300 block of W. 10th St. to investigate reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to her buttocks. She said Ruiz-Diaz was responsible.

Wednesday, police announced that Ruiz-Diaz had been arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon resulting in injury.