Man found guilty of murdering woman found fatally stabbed in west side pond

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was convicted of murder Tuesday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman found in a west side pond in September 2016.

Officers discovered the victim, Starr Eldridge, when they were called to the 7100 block of Waterfront Drive to investigate a report of a body floating in the water.

It’s believed that Ralph Tait murdered Eldridge in his apartment.

Tait was identified as a suspect after witnesses reported seeing a man matching his description dragging a blanket with human legs exposed from his apartment to his vehicle hours before Eldridge’s body was discovered.

When officers executed a search warrant at Tait’s apartment, officers reportedly found human hair on the steps outside, remnants of blood and cleaning supplies throughout the apartment.

Prosecutors say Tait had called his apartment’s management company and requested that the carpet be replaced and that he change units on the day after the homicide.

An autopsy revealed that Eldridge suffered approximately 13 stab wounds to the neck, shoulder, chest and head. The cause of death was determined to be multiple stab wounds. Eldridge did not have water in the lungs and it was determined that she did not drown.

Tait’s sentencing hearing has been set for Jan. 19, 2018.