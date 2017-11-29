November ends with a shot of rain; Mild pattern to extend into December

MILD SPELL TO CONTINUE

FALL 2017 has regained its stature as a top 25 warmest autumn on record after 6 straight days above normal! Remarkable y mild despite a cold front passing early this morning. The high today of 56-degrees was 10° above normal and 10° cooler than yesterday. Clouds have increased late Wednesday bringing some stunning sunsets.

RAIN BY DAYBREAK

Changes are underway this evening as clouds arrive on the scene. Our first measurable rainfall in nearly two weeks will arrive by sunrise Thursday. It is short lived – showers will be moving on and out by mid-afternoon.

MILD PATTERN WON’T LAST

No cold for now, but that is to change next week. Cold weather indicators are going negative, signalling that arctic air is on the move. We will continue with a west to east upper-air pattern through early next week, that means a string of above normal temperatures are expected through Tuesday.

High temperatures could reach the 60-degree mark next Tuesday just before a blast of arctic air. Chilly air is expected to surge south by the middle of next week bringing a real December feel back to central Indiana. Any snow? Not at this distance but where there is cold the snow isn’t far behind – and computers may begin to hone in on those chances in the days ahead. We will monitor – until then, enjoy!