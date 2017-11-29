× Pirate Cat hires lawyer, wants to change Carmel ordinance so he can get off home detention

CARMEL, Ind. – A local cat celebrity who had a run in with law earlier this month now has a lawyer.

If you’ve ever visited the Monon Trail or if you live somewhere around 96th Street, you’re probably familiar with the infamous Pirate Cat. He’s an orange cat who lives in Marion County, but he often travels over to Hamilton County.

In Marion County, a cat is allowed to roam free as long as it is vaccinated and eartipped. However, in Carmel feral cats are considered a “public nuisance” and the owners of cats found roaming outside could be fined $100.

On Wednesday, Pirate Cat retained Massillamany & Jeter LLP Partner Mario Massillamany to represent him in his legal battle with the City of Carmel.

According to Massillamany, the issue is that Pirate Cat is unable to distinguish the boundaries for both counties. “Due to Carmel’s ordinance, he is being forced to stay indoors to eliminate the risk of being arrested or impounded. Pirate Cat is no longer able to enjoy the outdoors, which has saddened both Pirate Cat, his owners and local members of the community who enjoy his company. “

Massillamany says he is trying to stop Carmel’s attempts to put Pirate Cat on “home detention.”