Taste the flavors at 12.05 Distillery

Posted 8:46 AM, November 29, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The owners of a popular restaurant in Fletcher Place are getting into the spirit of the holidays. They want you to head downtown to see and taste how they're doing it. Sherman stopped by 12.05 Distillery to check it all out, and see how you can, too.