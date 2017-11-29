× The MSD of Lawrence Township to unveil renovated Mary Castle Elementary School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The MSD of Lawrence Township is will unveil the newly renovated Mary Evelyn Castle Elementary School at a community ribbon cutting scheduled for December 3rd, 2017, at 2:00 PM.

As part of a $127M Blue Ribbon Facilities Plan, Mary Castle recently completed a $9M renovation, with the addition of four new classrooms, a new media center, and new cafeteria space. This the second renovation on the building. Built in 1970, Mary Castle Elementary is named after former educator and Lawrence Township Curriculum Director, Mary Evelyn Castle.

The school serves approximately 700 students, and according to Superintendent, Dr. Shawn A. Smith, “This expansion allows us to address growing enrollment as well as to provide a state of the art learning environment for all Mary Castle students.”

Building principal, Mrs. Carla Johnson shares, “The Globetrotters pride themselves on their determination, their enthusiasm, and their commitment to best practices.” She adds, “This investment by the district and board of education demonstrates their faith in our school community as we continue to grow and learn. We are excited to have a facility that mirrors that excellence.”