VIDEO: Van ends up on 2 wheels during hit-and-run crash in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Ind. — A hit-and-run crash caught on video has gotten the attention of police in Richmond.

Video of the crash was posted on Facebook earlier this week. It shows a Chrysler van hitting a parked pickup truck, briefly lifting the van’s two right wheels into the air. The van then appears to brush two more vehicles before driving off.

Terry-Melinda Murray posted video of the crash, which happened around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, in the 400 block of South 15th Street.

Police said the van sustained damage to the passenger side, and investigators have collected evidence from the scene to aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call (765) 983-7247.