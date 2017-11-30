2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after crash on west side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Four people including two children were injured Thursday in a crash on the west side.
The Wayne Township Fire Department responded the crash scene at Holt Road and Minnesota Street around 9:30 a.m. The incident involved a semi and a car.
Firefighters say a woman was trapped in the car with serious injuries. Two children inside the vehicle were taken to Riley Hospital for Children in stable condition.
The truck driver was also transported to the hospital in stable condition.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.