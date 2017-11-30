Carmel police searching for two women accused of stealing credit cards from yoga classes

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying two women who are accused of stealing credit cards.

Authorities said the two women pictured below are accused of multiple thefts at yoga studios in Carmel and the north side.

They allegedly stole credit cards while victims attended the yoga classes.

If anyone has information on the suspects, please contact the Carmel Police Department Investigations Division at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).