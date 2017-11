Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two members of our news team are helping us get into the holiday spirit with a preview of the Holiday Cabaret.

Shannon Houser and Brian Bondus are singing in the concert this weekend with the Carmel Community Players in Clay Terrace.

There are about 10 performances each night with some group numbers and audience participation.

The performances are Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 and Sunday at 2:30.

Tickets are $10, and you can buy them here.